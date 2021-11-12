#Westport CT–On November 15, 2003, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Westport Police officers responded
to an office complex located at 208 Post Road West on a report of a burglar alarm. While
checking the interior it was determined that a burglary had in fact taken place. The officers
searched for the suspect but could not locate the unknown individual. It was determined that the
responsible party entered through a window. The investigating detective was able to lift
fingerprints from that window and they were reportedly a match for a man identified as Peter
Briand. Based on the investigation, a warrant for Mr. Briand’s arrest was completed and signed
by a Superior Court Judge.
Shortly after the crime occurred Mr. Briand moved to South Carolina but has recently
returned to Connecticut. On November 8, 2021, Mr. Briand was taken into custody by troopers
with the CT State Police and turned over to Westport officers. Per the warrant, he was charged
with Burglary in the Third Degree and Larceny in the Sixth Degree. Mr. Briand was released
after posting a $1,000.00 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on
November 17, 2021.
Westport News: Burglary Arrest
#Westport CT–On November 15, 2003, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Westport Police officers responded