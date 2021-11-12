Westport News: Burglary Arrest

#Westport CT–On November 15, 2003, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Westport Police officers responded

to an office complex located at 208 Post Road West on a report of a burglar alarm. While

checking the interior it was determined that a burglary had in fact taken place. The officers

searched for the suspect but could not locate the unknown individual. It was determined that the

responsible party entered through a window. The investigating detective was able to lift

fingerprints from that window and they were reportedly a match for a man identified as Peter

Briand. Based on the investigation, a warrant for Mr. Briand’s arrest was completed and signed

by a Superior Court Judge.

Shortly after the crime occurred Mr. Briand moved to South Carolina but has recently

returned to Connecticut. On November 8, 2021, Mr. Briand was taken into custody by troopers

with the CT State Police and turned over to Westport officers. Per the warrant, he was charged

with Burglary in the Third Degree and Larceny in the Sixth Degree. Mr. Briand was released

after posting a $1,000.00 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on

November 17, 2021.