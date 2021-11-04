Westport Rescinds Mask Requirement

Westport, CT –First Selectman Jim Marpe issued the following update today:

Over the past few weeks, the daily rate of COVID-19 cases in Westport has been trending downward and the Town continues to be in the “gray” category (less than 5 cases/100,000). Therefore, in collaboration with Westport’s COVID-19 Emergency Management Team, as First Selectman, I am hereby rescinding Executive Orders #9 and #10 and lifting the mask mandate in indoor public settings in Westport, effective immediately.

This is certainly an optimistic trend – one that we have been anxious to announce. But we continue to be aware of the potential of stronger strains and breakthrough cases that could impact future recommendations. Those who are eligible are strongly encouraged to get fully vaccinated and/or receive a booster.

Westport Weston Health District (WWHD) Director of Health Mark Cooper stated, “We are in support of this action for those in the lower risk category for severe COVID illness and who have been vaccinated, so long as the local transmission rate remains low. If everyone proceeds with caution and some common sense, we may be able to enjoy the coming holiday season with family and friends in a more traditional manner. For those in a higher risk category for severe COVID illness, masking is still highly recommended because, although the transmission rate is low, the COVID virus is still in the community.”

According to the CT Department of Public Health (CT DPH):

Outdoors Masks are not required to be worn by anyone.

Indoors: Vaccinated individuals are generally not required to wear masks. Unvaccinated individuals must continue to wear masks. Masks will still be required in healthcare facilities, facilities serving vulnerable populations, public and private transit, correctional facilities, schools (public and non-public, when students are present), and childcare facilities. Some businesses, state and local government offices, performance spaces, and certain events, may still require universal masking.



