Fairfield News: 15 Year Old Thought To Be Responsible For Southport Armed Robbery

FAIRFIELD – On November 3, 2021, at approximately 7:30 AM, the Fairfield Police
Department received a report of an armed robbery which had occurred on Main Street in
Southport in the area of The Southport School.
The reporting party, an employee of The Southport School, reported that she and a co-worker
were walking to the school after parking their vehicles. As they approached the school they
noticed an unfamiliar male subject on Main Street near the school. The male approached the two
female subjects, displayed what was described as a black/silver handgun and demanded they
hand over their phones and bags. The female subjects complied and then fled into The Southport
School which was briefly placed into a “secure school” condition until police were able to clear
the area.
The suspect was described as a black male in his late teens or early 20’s, clean shaven, wearing a
dark hooded sweatshirt and baggy dark denim jeans. He reportedly fled the area toward Harbor
Road where it is believed he entered a vehicle and further fled the area.
No injuries were reported during this incident.
A subsequent investigation led to the identification of several juvenile suspects who are believed to have
been responsible for an early morning crime spree throughout the state, including the robbery in Fairfield.
These juveniles are believed to have been traveling in a stolen vehicle from New Haven when they
committed an armed robbery in Clinton, CT in the early morning hours on 11/3/21. Following the
Clinton incident, juveniles in the same vehicle traveled to Branford, CT where they committed a
carjacking and another armed robbery. At this point, it is believed that they traveled to Fairfield in the
stolen vehicle where one of the males committed the Southport robbery. They are then believed to have
traveled to Norwalk where they attempted to commit another carjacking about 20 minutes after the
Fairfield incident.
The male responsible for the Fairfield robbery was identified as a 15 year old juvenile male with a prior
arrest record. The New Haven Police Department held a “Take into Custody” order for this juvenile for
an incident unrelated to the Fairfield robbery. He was taken into custody by the New Haven Police
Department during the evening hours on 11/3/21. Charges are currently pending.Numerous police agencies throughout the state are conducting active investigations into the crimes
committed by the juveniles involved in this crime spree. These investigations are ongoing and will further
develop over time.
“Law Enforcement in Fairfield and throughout the State have been working in overdrive to combat
juvenile crime trends, but until these individuals are held accountable for their actions, this behavior will
continue,” said Chief Robert Kalamaras. “I commend our Officers for their diligence and ability to
identify the individual responsible in such a timely manner. It is a testament to the quality of Officers we
have here in Fairfield and throughout the state.”
Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick stated, “It is fortunate that no one was injured in these
incidents, but if this isn’t a wakeup call to the state legislature that they need to review the current laws
surrounding juvenile justice, I don’t know what is. The residents of Fairfield, along with residents across
the state are rightfully concerned when a 15 year old, with prior records, is carrying a gun and pointing it
at teachers and other individuals throughout the state. The current laws are allowing criminals a free pass
and are putting Fairfield residents in danger. I am adding my voice to the call for the Governor to ask for
a special session of the state legislature to address the juvenile justice laws and provide appropriate
consequences.”
The Fairfield Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety of our residents and remains
dedicated to maintaining a safe community, protecting life and property, and reducing crime.
