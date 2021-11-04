Fairfield News: 15 Year Old Thought To Be Responsible For Southport Armed Robbery

FAIRFIELD – On November 3, 2021, at approximately 7:30 AM, the Fairfield Police

Department received a report of an armed robbery which had occurred on Main Street in

Southport in the area of The Southport School.

The reporting party, an employee of The Southport School, reported that she and a co-worker

were walking to the school after parking their vehicles. As they approached the school they

noticed an unfamiliar male subject on Main Street near the school. The male approached the two

female subjects, displayed what was described as a black/silver handgun and demanded they

hand over their phones and bags. The female subjects complied and then fled into The Southport

School which was briefly placed into a “secure school” condition until police were able to clear

the area.

The suspect was described as a black male in his late teens or early 20’s, clean shaven, wearing a

dark hooded sweatshirt and baggy dark denim jeans. He reportedly fled the area toward Harbor

Road where it is believed he entered a vehicle and further fled the area.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

A subsequent investigation led to the identification of several juvenile suspects who are believed to have

been responsible for an early morning crime spree throughout the state, including the robbery in Fairfield.

These juveniles are believed to have been traveling in a stolen vehicle from New Haven when they

committed an armed robbery in Clinton, CT in the early morning hours on 11/3/21. Following the

Clinton incident, juveniles in the same vehicle traveled to Branford, CT where they committed a

carjacking and another armed robbery. At this point, it is believed that they traveled to Fairfield in the

stolen vehicle where one of the males committed the Southport robbery. They are then believed to have

traveled to Norwalk where they attempted to commit another carjacking about 20 minutes after the

Fairfield incident.

The male responsible for the Fairfield robbery was identified as a 15 year old juvenile male with a prior

arrest record. The New Haven Police Department held a “Take into Custody” order for this juvenile for

an incident unrelated to the Fairfield robbery. He was taken into custody by the New Haven Police

Department during the evening hours on 11/3/21. Charges are currently pending.Numerous police agencies throughout the state are conducting active investigations into the crimes

committed by the juveniles involved in this crime spree. These investigations are ongoing and will further

develop over time.

“Law Enforcement in Fairfield and throughout the State have been working in overdrive to combat

juvenile crime trends, but until these individuals are held accountable for their actions, this behavior will

continue,” said Chief Robert Kalamaras. “I commend our Officers for their diligence and ability to

identify the individual responsible in such a timely manner. It is a testament to the quality of Officers we

have here in Fairfield and throughout the state.”

Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick stated, “It is fortunate that no one was injured in these

incidents, but if this isn’t a wakeup call to the state legislature that they need to review the current laws

surrounding juvenile justice, I don’t know what is. The residents of Fairfield, along with residents across

the state are rightfully concerned when a 15 year old, with prior records, is carrying a gun and pointing it

at teachers and other individuals throughout the state. The current laws are allowing criminals a free pass

and are putting Fairfield residents in danger. I am adding my voice to the call for the Governor to ask for

a special session of the state legislature to address the juvenile justice laws and provide appropriate

consequences.”

The Fairfield Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety of our residents and remains

dedicated to maintaining a safe community, protecting life and property, and reducing crime.

