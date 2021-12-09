Bridgeport News: 2nd 2 Alarm Fire

2021-12-09@3:59AM–#BRIDGEPORT—#ctfire A viewer sent in this phot from a fire in the 800th block of Shelton Avenue. Bridgeport Fire Department Incident Command reported a working fire which was subsequently upgraded to a 2nd alarm. On-scene reports indicated one burn victim that was transported to the hospital. Unknown status on the victims condition at this time but reports indicate significant burns and smoke inhalation. Nine (9) residents displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Mutual aid provided by Stratford and Fairfield Fire Departments assisted with fire station coverage.