Fairfield News: School Threat

2021-12-09 #Fairfield CT– Police statement: Early this morning, the Fairfield Police Department was made aware of a text message that mentioned a possible threat to the high schools. Police were immediately notified and investigated. Security measures were implemented at both high schools during the investigation.

It has since been determined that the text was in reference to an incident from Trumbull that occurred yesterday.

There are no threats to the students and staff of the Fairfield Public Schools. All schools have returned to normal operations.

