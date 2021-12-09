Fairfield News: Shots Fired Incident

On 12/08/2021, the Fairfield Police began receiving 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of Fairfield Woods Road and Stillson Road. A caller observed the passenger’s arm reach out of the open passenger’s side front window, point a pistol into the air, and discharge four gunshots into the air. It was reported that the vehicle continued driving at a high rate of speed and turned eastbound onto Fairfield Woods Road. It was observed four more muzzle flashes from the vehicle at the intersection of Fairfield Woods Road and High Ridge Road. COMPLAINANT observed the vehicle enter the Fairfield Woods Library driveway and he lost sight of the vehicle. A license plate was provided.

A Fairfield PD Special Officer was working in the area and also reported hearing several shots fired. Immediately after hearing the shots, Special Officer observed the vehicle traveling eastbound on Fairfield Woods Road and began to follow it at a distance while notifying Fairfield Dispatch of the vehicle’s location. The vehicle was located by officers eastbound on Fairfield Woods Road where they conducted a traffic stop and took the driver and passenger into custody.

John Blackwell (right mugshot) was arrested and charged with C.G.S. 53a-63 Reckless Endangerment, C.G.S.53a-8/53a-63 Liability of Owner/Reckless Endangerment, C.G.S. 53a-203 Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, C.G.S.53a-204 Discharge of a Firearm from a Public highway, C.G.S. 53-206d(a) Illegal Carrying of a Firearm While Under the Influence of Alcohol, and C.G.S. 53a-181 Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree after being found to have fired a gun into the air from the driver’s seat of his moving vehicle. Blackwell was also issued a Misdemeanor Summons and was charged with C.G.S.14-227a DUI. $50,000 bond, court date 12/21/21.

Alston Powell (left mugshot) was arrested and charged with the following offences C.G.S. 53a-63 Reckless Endangerment, C.G.S. 53a-217 Criminal Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, C.G.S. 53a-203 Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, C.G.S. 53a-204 Discharge of a Firearm from a Public highway, C.G.S. 53-206d(a) Illegal Carrying of a Firearm While Under the Influence of Alcohol, C.G.S. 53a-181 Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree, and C.G.S. 29-35(a) Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit after multiple witnesses observed him firing a gun into the air from the passenger seat of a moving vehicle. $50,000 bond, court date 12/21/21