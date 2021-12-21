Bridgeport News: Bank Robbery / Carjacking

2021-12-21@10:29am–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a bank robbery and carjacking at the Webster Bank at 3456 Main Street this morning. According to a witness that was inside the bank during the robbery said the robber apparently used an Uber/Lyft to get to the bank. She said the robber had the driver park at the Bagel King next door while he went to rob the bank. He got into the Uber/Lyft car when the dye pack went off (red Nissan, 2nd photo). The bank robber then carjacked a gray Mazda where he crashed on Thorme Street (bottom left photo). Madison and Blackham School both went into Lock In/Out. Police are looking for a skinny black man with long dreads wearing a white t-shirt. He is still at large.