Westport News: Identity Theft

#Westport CT– In May of 2019, a Westport resident reported that he had been the victim of on-going

identity theft. The complainant said that as he was reviewing his personal and business accounts,

he observed multiple unauthorized checks being written out to an employee of his business. He

identified the employee as his personal assistant – Jane Andersen. It is alleged that Ms.

Andersen illegally used the complainant’s identity to wire money from the complainant’s

business and personal bank accounts into the operating account of the complainant’s business.

Once the money was in the operating account, Ms. Anderson would reportedly make checks out

to herself to cover a variety of personal expenses. In addition to the above, Ms. Andersen

purportedly used the complainant’s identity to obtain two loans as well as a credit card. She

allegedly made payments on the loans and credit card using the complainant’s personal funds.



The complainant told the investigating detective that he questioned Ms. Andersen about

this matter, and she supposedly admitted to him that she had in fact stolen money from his

business and personal accounts.



Based on the investigation, a warrant for Ms. Andersen’s arrest was completed and

signed by a Superior Court Judge.



On the afternoon of December 28, 2021, Ms. Andersen was taken into custody by

Westport detectives. Per the warrant, she was charged with 14 counts of Identity Theft in the

First Degree, 2 counts of Identity Theft in the Second Degree, and Identity Theft in the Third

Degree. Ms. Andersen was released after posting a $2,500.00 bond and was arraigned at

Stamford Superior Court on January 5, 2022.

