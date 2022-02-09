Bridgeport Fire Department Begins Recruitment Drive

Bridgeport Fire Department launched their recruitment drive today. APPLICATION OPENS: FEBRUARY 14, 2022Deadline to Apply: March 13, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. EST*Apply online at Connecticut Fire Academy for Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT): https://portal.ct.gov/CFPC/Candidate-Physical-Ability-TestThe written exam is tentatively scheduled for:Saturday, March 26, 2022Saturday, April 2, 2022There will radio/tv and social media advertisment but I assure you it won’t be on DoingItLocal because I don’t play well with the mayors office. You will see the mayor’s favorites when the run the ads like Rowena’s radio buddies.