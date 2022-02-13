Bridgeport News: 14 Year Old Shot

#Bridgeport CT— 2022-02-11@4:00PMish The Bridgeport Emergency Operation Center received reports of a male juvenile arriving at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot. The GSW victim is a 14-year-old child from Bridgeport CT. The injury is considered non-life-threatening.



The Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau responded to the scene (100 block of Bird Street) and are investigating. There were no shot spotter activations reported in the area during the time of this incident. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Migdalia Ayala, at 203-581-5259 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

