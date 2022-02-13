Bridgeport News: Quick Response Keeps Fire In Check

2022-02-12@11:27pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Platt Street for a structure fire. Engine 12 was just returning from a medical call off Thorme Street and immediately responded. The found smoke coming from the soffit on the left side of the home and used a water can to douse the fire. Additional units arrived and established the fire scene along with a ladder truck to investigate the attic which was filled with smoke and they ensured the fire did not extend anywhere else to the home. The fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.