Bridgeport PD MAKE ARREST IN GHOST GUN-DRUG FACTORY OPERATION

#Bridgeport CT–On February 25, 2022, at approximately 7:15PM the Bridgeport Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Division conducted proactive motor vehicle enforcement in the area of Park Avenue and Austin Street. Members of the Narcotics and Vice Division observed a motor vehicle traveling in that area with an invalid/fake temporary registration and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The operator, identified as 31-year-old Kenneth Joyner of Bridgeport CT, was found to be in possession of an illegal loaded 9mm “Ghost” handgun as well as marijuana packaged for sale. Subsequent to this investigation narcotics officers located another loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number, additional marijuana packaged for sale, a digital scale, and U.S. paper currency.



Joyner was charged with Falsifying a Marker Plate (14-147(a), Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance (14-213b), Operating a Motor Vehicle Under Suspension (14-215(a), Carrying a Pistol without a Permit (29-35a), Weapons in a Motor Vehicle (29-38), Alteration of Firearm Identification Mark (29- 36), Possession of a Ghost Gun PA 19-6, Possession with Intent to Sell (21a-277(b(2A*), Possession of a Controlled Substance (21a-279(a), and Operation of a Drug Factory 21a-277(c). Joyner’s bond was set at $200,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on February 28, 2022.