City Of Bridgeport Ask Residents For Input On New Website Design

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport is asking for residents’ input on designing a new website that is planned for launch this Summer ’22. The informal survey will provide input that will help develop a better website and overall user experience.



The goal of this project is to redesign one new website into a format that will be easily navigated, easily updated so that users have a more vibrant experience while easily finding what they need. Improvements include downloadable documents, with better multimedia and GIS (geospatial information system) mapping experience emphasizing the city’s assets. In addition, users will be able to better navigate using menus and stylized quick links. The site will be more inclusive of bolder photos, graphics, and more interactivity to “Welcome” visitors and the tell story of the city and each of its services and amenities visually.

City officials working on the new site agree it is important that we create a website that meets the needs of residents and is user-friendly for our staff. These improvements will freshen up our look while allowing residents to easily access forms, find needed information, and stay up to date on what is happening in their city. The new website will also deliver a quality online experience to visitors from anywhere in the world. Receiving constituent responses will help ensure our new website best serves our community.



The survey for residents to fill out will be online through March. 1st. Residents can visit bridgeportct.gov for more information.

This press release was made possible by: