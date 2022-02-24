“GIVING DAY” AT STRATFORD LIBRARY FEBRUARY 24th

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford, Connecticut
will be participating in Fairfield County’s Community Foundation annual
“Giving Day” on Thursday, February 24 th . This is a 24-hour online event
to “Give Where You Live” and support the work of local non-profits like
the local Library.
Funds raised on “Giving Day” by the Library will be used for StratCon, a
pop culture convention for teens scheduled at the Library next October.
The Library’s goal is to raise $2500 towards the cost of presenters,
crafts, prizes, snacks, programs, a karaoke machine and more.
Each contribution as little as $10 can make an impact in 24 hours.
Patrons can donate directly online by visiting the link on “Giving Day”:
https://www.fcgives.org/organizations/stratford-library-association.
Additional information can be found on the Library website:
www.stratfordlibrary.org.
This press release was made possible by: