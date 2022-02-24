Himes Statement on Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Washington, DC— Today, Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) released the following statement on the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

“By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has chosen to violate international law and ignore the warnings of the United States, NATO, and the community of free nations. This decision will bring terrible consequences for him and his supporters in the form of sanctions and other crippling measures. He should immediately withdraw all troops or risk an escalation in consequences that will not end well for him or his regime.”

