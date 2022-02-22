GOVERNOR LAMONT: ITINERARY FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT MISSION IN ISRAEL

HARTFORD, CT – The following is an update on Governor Ned Lamont’s itinerary so far from his economic development mission in Israel. The governor is scheduled to return to Connecticut on Thursday, February 24, 2022.



Friday, February 18, 2022

Arrive in Tel Aviv, quarantine at hotel due to Israeli Covid protocols until negative tests are confirmed

Saturday, February 19, 2022

Walking tours of Jaffa and Tel AvivBusiness dinner with Ofra Strauss, Chairperson of the Board, Strauss Group

Sunday, February 20, 2022

Business meeting with Vintage Investment PartnersFinTech Roundtable with Viola and Digital Currency GroupGoogle programming at Google Campus: Female Entrepreneurs, Arab Workforce, Start-UpsDelegation Dinner

Monday, February 21, 2022

Defense Ministry meeting with Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, Director of International Defense Cooperation DirectorateCOVID response meeting with Dr. Salman Zarka, Head of Coronavirus Taskforce, Ministry of HealthWorking lunch with Strauss GroupVisit to Future Meat TechnologiesLeave Tel Aviv for JerusalemU.S. Embassy reception hosted by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Business meeting breakfast with Jon Medved, founder, OurCrowdMeeting with President Isaac HerzogGoogle Programming: Industry, Education, and TechnologyOld City Walking Tour: Arub Shuk, Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Via Delorosa, Western WallTour Yad Vashem and Eternal Flame Lighting Ceremony

This press release was made possible: