STEFANOWSKI CALLS ON GOVERNOR LAMONT TO LIFT MASK MANDATE IN CONNECTICUT SCHOOLS

Madison, CT- Today, Bob Stefanowski, candidate for Governor of Connecticut, released the following statement calling on the Governor to lift the mask mandate in Connecticut schools in advance of the opening of the legislative session on February 9th:

“The Governor has maintained full executive authority over the state for nearly two-years and it’s time to end the one-size-fits-all approach for masks in our schools,” said Stefanowski. “I am calling on the Governor to immediately remove the mandate on masks for Connecticut’s schools.”

“Two years ago, Amy and I along with a dedicated group of volunteers, were proud to lead the effort to provide 1.5 million masks to nursing home workers and first responders throughout the state,” said Stefanowski. “But today, two years into the pandemic, it’s time to move our state forward. Most local mandates in Connecticut towns have been lifted for months. Now is the time to do the same in our schools by empowering parents to make this decision for their own children.”

This press release was made possible by: