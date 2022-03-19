2022 Longshore Golf Course Opening



Westport, CT – Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Fava announced today that the anticipated opening date for the Longshore Golf Course is Friday, March 25, weather permitting.



Ms. Fava states, “We are looking forward to the 2022 golf season. Our Head Golf Professional Jon Janik, and our Golf Course Superintendent Brad Brown have been working hard to make sure the pro shop, staff, and course are ready for this new season. We hope you have a great season on the course.”



The golf course website can be found at www.longshoregolfcourse.com. Note that the Pro Shop phone number is (203) 221-0900. For day of play tee times, please call (203) 226-9785. The Halfway House concession will open Friday, April 1.



If you are a Westport resident and would like to purchase a golf Handpass, or if your golf Handpass has expired, you can renew or purchase online at www.westportrecreation.com or in person, Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM at the Parks and Recreation Department, located in Longshore Club Park, 260 Compo Road South.

