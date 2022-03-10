ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG STATEMENT ON BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVAL OF PURDUE PHARMA SETTLEMENT

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement after U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain approved the $6 billion Purdue bankruptcy plan.

“No settlement will ever come close to addressing the magnitude of suffering and harm caused by Purdue and the Sackler family. But in reaching this $6 billion settlement we recognized that we could not stall this process forever for victims and our sister states. I thank the Bankruptcy Court for its approval, and for its support for the hearing tomorrow that will give victims and survivors the opportunity to speak directly to the Sacklers and share the damage and destruction they have caused. We are not done fighting for justice against the addiction industry,” said Attorney General Tong.

Attorney General Tong announced last week that he had negotiated an agreement that forces Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family to pay $6 billion to victims, survivors, and states for their role in the opioid epidemic—40 percent more than the previously vacated settlement appealed by Connecticut. This is a civil settlement. This plan does not release the Sacklers from any potential future criminal liability.

Attorney General Tong has said the agreement enables Connecticut to use a portion of the settlement funds to establish an Opioid Survivors Trust to directly aid survivors and victims of the opioid epidemic.

