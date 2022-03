2022-03-26@5:30PMish– #Bridgeport CT– First responders were called to the 500 block of East Main Street for an assault involving a pregnant woman. A person is reported to have lacerations to their face. No mention in the Bridgeport Police’s Twitter account as they said calls of significance would be posted there. As a matter of fact there has been no crime in Bridgeport since March 19 as that was their last post there. Amazing.

This news report is made possible by: