Bridgeport News: Drug Bust Near Jerk Center

On March 22, 2022 at approximately 11:30 p.m. the Bridgeport Police Narcotics and Vice Division conducted surveillance operations in the area of the “Ocho Rios Jerk Center Restaurant” located at 1240 Park Avenue. Narcotics Officers observed a number of street level marijuana sales coming from a vehicle located in the rear parking lot of the establishment. Once the suspect/vehicle operator drove out of the parking lot, Narcotics Officers followed the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop. During the motor vehicle stop, officers also observed marijuana packaged for sale on the passenger seat. The suspect, identified as Bridgeport resident Greg Gardner DOB 1/10/1979, was placed under arrest.

As a result of this investigation, the Narcotics and Vice Division recovered 2.7 pounds of marijuana and $9,699.00 in US currency. Suspect Greg Gardner was charged with Operation of a Drug Factory 21a-277(c), Possession with Intent to Sell 1 kilogram or more of Cannabis 21a-278b (1D), and Failure to Obey a Stop Sign 14-301. Gardner’s Bond was set at $50,000.00 and he is scheduled to appear in court on March 23, 2022