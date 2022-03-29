Bridgeport News: Stratford Avenue Homicide Arrest

#Bridgeport CT–This evening, detectives arrested Tivon Taylor (DOB: 10/19/81 of 44 Eric Street, Bridgeport) for fatally shooting Fredrick Shelby on March 18, 2022. Based on the evidence, we believe Taylor followed Shelby out of Tae’s Lounge, a bar located at 1014 Stratford Avenue, after the two men exchanged words inside. Taylor then allegedly shot Shelby multiple times before walking away. In a statement to investigators, Taylor admitted to shooting Shelby. Taylor is charged with Murder, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond and will be arraigned in court tomorrow morning.

This arrest is the result of excellent work done by all of the detectives that assisted in this case, specifically, Detective Heanue, the lead investigator.