BRIDGEPORT POLICE MAKE ARREST IN ARMED ROBBERY & POLICE PURSUIT BRIDGEPORT

-On Monday February 28, 2022, Bridgeport Police Officers were out patrolling the are of Maple St and Kossuth St when Officers observed a Black SUV take off at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued the vehicle and ran the license plate, which came back stolen and wanted for an armed robbery incident that took place in Waterbury, CT. Due to a safety concern Officers called off the pursuit but observed the vehicle as it continued to proceed throughout the city at high rates of speeds and maneuvering in and out of traffic.

The vehicle was later observed again by officers near River St and they attempted to pull the vehicle over when it again began traveling at a high rate of speed through the area onto Route 8 Northbound and led officers onto Route 25 towards the Route 111 Trumbull/Monroe line. Officers again called off the pursuit due to safety concerns. While returning to the city, Officers observed the vehicle entering Route 25 Southbound and began a pursuit again with mutual aid units from Monroe, Trumbull, CSP and Regional Taskforce Members. The vehicle was subsequently stopped after the deployment of spike strips on southbound Route 25. The two suspects in the vehicle identified as Lawauan Marshall Stewart of Waterbury age 22, and Natalie Diaz of Bridgeport age 22 proceeded to flee from the vehicle where they are apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

Mr. Stewart was arrested and charged with:14-222 RECKLESS DRIVING, 14-223(b)** ENGAGING POLICE IN PURSUIT, 53a-122(a)(3) LARCENY1ST – MV > $20,000 1 $100,000, 53a-126b CRIMINAL TROVER 2ND DEG, 53a-167a INTERFEREWITH OFFCR/RESISTING, 53a-181 BREACH OF PEACE 2ND DEG, 53a-49/ 53a-59 CRIMINALATTEMPT/ ASSAULT 1ST DEG, and 53a-63 RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 1ST DEG. Bond was set at$100,000.00

Ms. Diaz was arrested and charged with:53a-122(a)(3) LARCENY 1ST – MV > $20,000 1 $25,000, 53a-167a INTERFERE WITHOFFCR/RESISTING, and 53a-181 BREACH OF PEACE 2ND DEG. Bond set at $25,000.00