BRIDGEPORT POLICE MAKE HOMICIDE ARREST BRIDGEPORT

#Bridgeport CT– This morning, Jacque Richard (DOB: 10-15-95 of 2455 North Main Street, Waterbury) was arrested for the murder of Michael Harrigan. Richard and an accomplice allegedly approached Harrigan as he sat in his car in the earlier morning hours of December 12, 2021, on Black Rock Avenue. They attempted to rob Harrigan and fatally shot him in the process. Investigators are still attempting to identify Richard’s accomplice.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242. Richard is charged with Murder, Felony Murder, Robbery in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, and Use of a Firearm in an A, B, or C Felony. He is being held on a $2,500,000 bond. Great work by Detective Heanue, the lead investigator on this case, and all the detectives who assisted.