Bridgeport Police Promotions#Bridgeport CT– Here are the back of the heads of those promoted to detective today away from the public eye in the police chief’s newly decorated office. I requested to report on the this secret event and was told “According to PD Administration the event is for officers and family. They will be recording the event and will disseminate the video to all media”. Great job, eh? I guess they didn’t want to see the upgrades to Chief Garcia’s office and inquire on the expenses. As a citizen of Bridgeport you have to ask why the secrecy? Why city controlled media? It all started when Mayor Joe Ganim took the press’s ability to monitor the police dispatch channel. What other secrets are there?

Regardless, the city released this statement to the press (17 minute dark video of the same angle throughout can be viewed here: (https://bit.ly/BPDDetectives)”Bridgeport, CT – Today, the promotional oath of office was administered for five Bridgeport Police officers in the Police Chief’s Office at the Bridgeport Police Department Headquarters at 300 Congress Street. The ceremony elevated Police Officers Anthony Caiazzo, Damien Csech, Eliud Henry, Kateema Riettie, and Scott Peslak to their new role as Detectives in the City of Bridgeport.



Acting Chief Garcia stated, “ I am proud of the continued commitment on behalf of the members of the police department, as exhibited by these officers, to members of our community. The Oath of office affirms that the newly appointed Detectives will continue to faithfully and impartially serve the City of Bridgeport to the best of their skill, wisdom, judgement, and ability.”



The ceremony was open to families and Supervisors of the officers only. Our new Police Recruits were also present and able to witness the opportunities for advancement within the department. Photos and video captured from the event can be viewed virtually on the Bridgeport Police Department Facebook page”.