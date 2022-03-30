Criminal Attempt – Murder / Intersection of Kossuth Street & Maple Street

#Bridgeport CT– On March 29, 2022, at approximately 3:45 pm the Bridgeport Emergency Operation Center received the report of a male party who walked into an area hospital with multiple stab wounds to his torso. The victim, identified as a 39-year-old Bridgeport man, is listed in critical condition.



Bridgeport Police received information that the incident occurred at the intersection of Kossuth Street and Maple Street; just outside the Agua Miel Market. Patrol Officers located a crime scene at this location. B.P.D. Detectives responded to the incident and took charge of the investigation.



As a result of information secured by the Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau and the Narcotics & Vice Division, a location for the suspect wanted for this crime became rapidly available. Uniformed Patrol Officers and Detectives located and subsequently apprehended the suspect inside a 3rd floor apartment at 240 William Street. The suspect, identified as 19 year old Dwayne McBean of Bridgeport CT, has been taken into custody and is charged with Criminal Attempt, Murder, Assault in the 1st Degree, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, and Tampering with Evidence. Bond is set at $250,000.



Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Anthony Caiazzo, at 203-581-5231 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.