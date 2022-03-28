New Haven Line Train Schedule Enhancements

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) announced that a new schedule will take effect on Sunday, March 27, 2022, on the New Haven Line, operated by Metro-North Railroad. The new schedule will also include additional weekday train service and train time adjustments on the New Canaan Line (NCL). The Danbury Line and Waterbury Line schedules remain unchanged.

New Haven Line (NHL) customers will see an increase in weekday train service to approximately 91% of pre-pandemic levels, an increase of 34 trains, bringing the total number of weekday trains to 278 trains. The new schedule includes the restoration of pre-pandemic zoned express trains. Connecticut stations having express trains restored include Cos Cob, Riverdale, Stamford, Fairfield, Fairfield Metro, Bridgeport, Stratford, West Haven, and New Haven. Additionally, NCL service will increase to 40 trains per weekday, and train times will be adjusted to closely match pre-pandemic service and reduce travel times between New Canaan and Grand Central Terminal.

“With the addition of express trains to the schedule, New Haven Line riders will have more and faster travel options during the morning and evening commute. It is gratifying to see the return of our riders after the pandemic. We are on the right track,” said Rich Andreski, CTDOT Public Transportation Bureau Chief.

Peak fares have resumed as well with the restoration of most peak period service. For additional information on fares and discounts visit Metro-North fares (mta.info).

All rail customers are encouraged to pre-purchase their rail tickets before boarding using Ticket Vending Machines, or the MTA eTix mobile app.

CTDOT and Metro-North Railroad remind customers to always wear a mask or face covering at train stations and when traveling on the train. Customers who feel sick should not use public transportation.

The updated NHL train schedule is available at www.mta.info/mnr. Customers are encouraged to check the schedule and status of service before they travel.

For information on how to use the MTA eTix app visit www.mta.info/mta-etix

