Stratford News: School Bus Driver Charged For Intoxication After Crash

#Stratford CT– On 03-01-2022 Harold Bolling age 64 of Stratford was arrested as the result of a warrant. Bolling was charged with the following;

1. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol and or Drugs (1 count)2. Reckless Endangerment (1 count)3. Risk of Injury to A Minor (26 counts)The charges stem from a motor vehicle accident that occurred in this town on 01-12-2022 in the area of 3241 Main Street. Bolling was operating a school bus at the time with 26 students aboard. During the crash the school bus struck a FedEx truck and subsequently came to rest on the lawn of 3241 Main Street. There were no injuries reported at the time of the accident.Bolling was held on a $100,000 dollar bond and brought to court on 03-02-2022 for arraignment.T

his press release was made possible by: