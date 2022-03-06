Yesterday’s Carjacking I First Reported On

One Adult and Two Juveniles Arrested After Robbery of Car/Police Chase



(Westport, CT 3/5/2022) At approximately 7:00 p.m. on this date, Westport Police officers

responded to the parking lot of 1759 Post Road East on a report of the possible theft of a motor

vehicle. It was also reported that a person may have been injured during the commission of the

crime. Upon arrival, officers determined that a white Hyundai was stolen and that during the

theft the owner of the car, a sixty-four-year-old female, suffered a head injury. The victim, who

drives for Uber Eats, was picking up an order from Golden Pizza which is located at the above

address. Officers believe that while inside the restaurant, the victim observed the suspect enter

her unlocked car to steal it, so she went outside to prevent the theft. During this attempt to

intervene, the victim suffered the head injury. Officers learned that the person who stole the car

was seen getting out of a black car moments before the theft and both cars were last seen

traveling together westbound on Post Road East.

An officer who was stationed on the Sherwood Island Connector saw both the stolen Hyundai

as well as a black Acura traveling together. Both cars got onto I-95 heading towards

Bridgeport. The officer activated his lights and siren in an attempt to get the cars to pull over,

but both fled. Due to the severity of the crime, the officer pursued the vehicles. The officer lost

sight of the stolen Hyundai but continued to chase the black Acura. The Acura continued on I-

95 eventually getting off Exit 29 in Bridgeport. After exiting the highway, the driver lost

control and struck an occupied vehicle as well as several parked cars. Two occupants ran from

the Acura and the third was detained by the pursuing officer. Bridgeport Police officers were

able to quickly apprehend the two people that ran. The Acura that the suspects were in was

reported stolen from Hamden, CT earlier today. The car was searched after the arrest and a

handgun was located. However, it is not believed that the handgun was used in the commission

of the motor vehicle theft at 1759 Post Road East.

An eighteen-year-old male who was identified as Giovanni Abreu as well as two juveniles were

taken into custody. All three were charged with the following crimes: Robbery in the First

Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree, Assault in the First Degree on an

Elderly Person, Larceny in the First Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the First

Degree, Larceny in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Transfer of a

Firearm, Theft of a Firearm, Engaging Police in Pursuit, and Reckless Driving.

Mr. Abreu was held in custody on a $100,000.00 bond. Officers are currently completing the

necessary paperwork to get the two juveniles transferred to a juvenile detention facility.

The victim in this incident suffered a serious head injury and was transported to Norwalk

Hospital for treatment.

This investigation is still very active as we are still looking to recover the stolen Hyundai as

well as identify and arrest the person who stole it.

Chief Foti Koskinas was grateful for the hard work of all the officers involved in this incident.

He said that their swift actions and teamwork led to the quick arrests of three of the four

suspects involved. He also thanked the Fairfield Police Department, Bridgeport Police

Department, and the CT State Police for the assistance they provided.

