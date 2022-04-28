Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Homicide #5

#Bridgeport CT– On April 28, 2022, at approximately 12:20 pm, Bridgeport Police responded to 239 Newfield Avenue on the report of a disturbance inside the Garcia Mini Market. Upon arrival Officers found the establishment was locked with no answer at the door. A second call was received at approximately 1:05 pm with reports of a possible robbery and a party shot inside the establishment. Upon 2nd arrival officers entered the Garcia Mini Market and located an unresponsive 35 year old man who appeared to be shot to death. Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the man deceased. Shortly after 1:05 pm Bridgeport Police identified a party involved in this isolated incident.



The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad has responded to conduct their investigation. A crime scene has been established in the area of Newfield Avenue between Suggetts Lane and Jefferson Street. Newfield Avenue will be closed to through traffic for the next few hours while the Identification Unit processes the scene. Police are notifying next of kin.



Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.