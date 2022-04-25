Bridgeport News: Retirements Thinning Bridgeport Police

Bridgeport Police is about 120 officers short when officers were moving to other towns. Now retirements will continue to thin the herd with about 50 retirements by the end of summer. Only 12 officers will be graduating from the academy to replace the ranks this year. There is no recruitment going on nor an active list to hire from.Congratulations, thank you for your service and enjoy your well deserved retirement to those who retired last week:

Deputy Chief Anthony Armeno, Detective Juan Serrano, Lieutenant Jeffery Grice, Officer Ferando Oquendo, Officer James Duncan, Sergeant Matthew Cosgrove, Detective Edward Martocchio, Sergeant Andres Talavera and Officer Angel Vazquez

