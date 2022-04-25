Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Retirements Thinning Bridgeport Police

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 25, 2022

Bridgeport Police is about 120 officers short when officers were moving to other towns. Now retirements will continue to thin the herd with about 50 retirements by the end of summer. Only 12 officers will be graduating from the academy to replace the ranks this year. There is no recruitment going on nor an active list to hire from.Congratulations, thank you for your service and enjoy your well deserved retirement to those who retired last week:

Deputy Chief Anthony Armeno, Detective Juan Serrano, Lieutenant Jeffery Grice, Officer Ferando Oquendo, Officer James Duncan, Sergeant Matthew Cosgrove, Detective Edward Martocchio, Sergeant Andres Talavera and Officer Angel Vazquez 

This news report was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: College is not a Legal Use in a Residence A Zone

Apr 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: House Fire

Apr 18, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Gas Line Rupture

Apr 16, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Retirements Thinning Bridgeport Police

Apr 25, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State & Beyond News

17th Annual eesmarts™ Student Contest

Apr 25, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Norwalk News: Structure Fire

Apr 24, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: House Fire

Apr 24, 2022 Stephen Krauchick