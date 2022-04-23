Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: College is not a Legal Use in a Residence A Zone

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 23, 2022

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport Attorney’s Office provided an opinion on the proposal by Fairfield University to utilize the site of the former headquarters of The Diocese of Bridgeport at 238 Jewett Avenue for a two-year college named Bellarmine College. Upon review, Mayor Ganim stated, “In light of the concerns raised by neighbors over this use and our City Attorney’s opinion which states that the subject property cannot be used for a college or university, I’m asking our Economic Development Office to work with The Diocese of Bridgeport on other possible locations within the City. I have suggested, for example, that they revisit the University of Bridgeport campus and look at the progress that has been made there over the past year. This would give Fairfield University the best opportunity to build out their vision for an Arrupe model in Bridgeport. While I really like the concept by Fairfield University and the positive impact it will make in the lives of Bridgeport youth, I do believe we should protect our neighborhoods from such intense use.”

This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: House Fire

Apr 18, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Gas Line Rupture

Apr 16, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Lights and Sirens

Auto Theft Task Force Joint Operation with Detective Bureau

Apr 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: College is not a Legal Use in a Residence A Zone

Apr 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State & Beyond News

Connecticut Insurance Department Seeks Public Comment on Proposed Industry Bulletin on Guidance for Managing the Financial Risks of Climate Change

Apr 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Tonight’s Vehicle Fire

Apr 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Stabbing

Apr 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick