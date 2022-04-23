Bridgeport News: College is not a Legal Use in a Residence A Zone

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport Attorney’s Office provided an opinion on the proposal by Fairfield University to utilize the site of the former headquarters of The Diocese of Bridgeport at 238 Jewett Avenue for a two-year college named Bellarmine College. Upon review, Mayor Ganim stated, “In light of the concerns raised by neighbors over this use and our City Attorney’s opinion which states that the subject property cannot be used for a college or university, I’m asking our Economic Development Office to work with The Diocese of Bridgeport on other possible locations within the City. I have suggested, for example, that they revisit the University of Bridgeport campus and look at the progress that has been made there over the past year. This would give Fairfield University the best opportunity to build out their vision for an Arrupe model in Bridgeport. While I really like the concept by Fairfield University and the positive impact it will make in the lives of Bridgeport youth, I do believe we should protect our neighborhoods from such intense use.”

