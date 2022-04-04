Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport Small Business Shout Out

Your CBD Store

Apr 4, 2022

With my type 2 diabetes neuropathy and my 14 year old cat’s anxiety acting up, I knew it was time to pay a visit to Kevin at the Your CBD Store located at 3030 Fairfield Avenue in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport. It has calmed my 14 year old cat with his anxieties and calm him from the recent loss of his sister. I have found that it does help with the tingling and pain from neuropathy. Kevin said he can’t make those claims but just Google “CBD oil benefits” and discover what others and science have said.

If Kevin looks familiar that is because he runs the website On Scene Media in New Haven. If you are unsure of the CBD oil benefits he does have free samples you can try to see if it works for you. Again, he is located at 3030 Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport or visit his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/YourCBDStoreBlackRockCT

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

