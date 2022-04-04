With my type 2 diabetes neuropathy and my 14 year old cat’s anxiety acting up, I knew it was time to pay a visit to Kevin at the Your CBD Store located at 3030 Fairfield Avenue in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport. It has calmed my 14 year old cat with his anxieties and calm him from the recent loss of his sister. I have found that it does help with the tingling and pain from neuropathy. Kevin said he can’t make those claims but just Google “CBD oil benefits” and discover what others and science have said.

If Kevin looks familiar that is because he runs the website On Scene Media in New Haven. If you are unsure of the CBD oil benefits he does have free samples you can try to see if it works for you. Again, he is located at 3030 Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport or visit his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/YourCBDStoreBlackRockCT