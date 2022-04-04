Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Suspect Caught In City’s First Burglary

Apr 3, 2022

2022-04-03@11:01pm–#Bridgeport CT– EMS was dispatched for an injured suspect in a burglary on Cowles Street. According to radio reports the police caught them in the act.
When I asked Scott Appleby, spokesman for the Bridgeport Police for information on robberies, carjacking’s, muggings, purse snatching etc. he said all calls of interest are posted on their Twitter account. As I look at this years post, this must be the city’s very first burglary! That is remarkable for a city down 110 police officers. It’s probably why BestPlaces.net rated Bridgeport as the No. 2 Best Place in the U.S. to Raise a Family!If you believe that, I have the Congress Street Bridge to sell you!

