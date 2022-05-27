Bridgeport News: Pursuit and Crash

#Bridgeport CT– On Tuesday May 24, 2022 at 1933hrs a Bridgeport Police Officer was on patrol in the area of Maple Street, when she came upon a vehicle in front of her patrol cruiser with parties acting suspicious. The Officer proceeded to conduct a motor vehicle stop and the vehicle proceeded to disobey the lights and sirens and flee in a high rate of speed through various city streets and onto Route 8/25. The Officer called off the pursuit due to the recklessness of the fleeing vehicle. She provided a description of the vehicle to the Bridgeport ECC that transmitted the information out to the Bridgeport Police Department and other local Police Departments. At approximately 2030hrs the vehicle was observed by another Officer within the City and began to pursue the vehicle again. The vehicle lost control and was rendered disabled coming to rest on Kossuth Street.



The occupants were detained and upon the search of the vehicle the Bridgeport Police found large quantities of narcotics along with money and other materials know for drug packaging and distribution. The parties were arrested.



The female occupant identified as Lashalia Baxter of Bridgeport who was pregnant was brought to the hospital for evaluation. The other occupant identified as Victor Jovani Capozziello who was the driver of the vehicle was taken to Bridgeport Police Booking. Both had bond set at $100,000.00.

