Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Pursuit and Crash

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

May 26, 2022

#Bridgeport CT– On Tuesday May 24, 2022 at 1933hrs a Bridgeport Police Officer was on patrol in the area of Maple Street, when she came upon a vehicle in front of her patrol cruiser with parties acting suspicious. The Officer proceeded to conduct a motor vehicle stop and the vehicle proceeded to disobey the lights and sirens and flee in a high rate of speed through various city streets and onto Route 8/25. The Officer called off the pursuit due to the recklessness of the fleeing vehicle. She provided a description of the vehicle to the Bridgeport ECC that transmitted the information out to the Bridgeport Police Department and other local Police Departments. At approximately 2030hrs the vehicle was observed by another Officer within the City and began to pursue the vehicle again. The vehicle lost control and was rendered disabled coming to rest on Kossuth Street.

The occupants were detained and upon the search of the vehicle the Bridgeport Police found large quantities of narcotics along with money and other materials know for drug packaging and distribution. The parties were arrested.

The female occupant identified as Lashalia Baxter of Bridgeport who was pregnant was brought to the hospital for evaluation. The other occupant identified as Victor Jovani Capozziello who was the driver of the vehicle was taken to Bridgeport Police Booking. Both had bond set at $100,000.00.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: 4 Year Old Wandering The Streets

May 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Shoot Out In The Hollow

May 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Shots Fired – Barricaded Person

May 24, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Pursuit and Crash

May 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State & Beyond News

May 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: 4 Year Old Wandering The Streets

May 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Fairfield News: Fire Marshal Threatened

May 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick