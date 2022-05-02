Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

Stratford Library Offers “Stress Management” Talk

May 2, 2022

Health Program Set for May 10 on Zoom

            The Stratford Library has announced that it will host a virtual, live program about managing stress.  “Stress Management: A Proactive Approach” is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10 from 12-1 pm.  The program, available on the Library’s Zoom platform, is free and open to the public.

Wellness Expert Jill Patterson returns to the Library with an engaging workshop explaining what stress is, how the body responds to stress and how one can manage stress. Participants will learn about a variety of tools including nutrition for stress management, movement and other modalities.  Stress is very common today and can wreak havoc on the immune system, health and well-being.  Patterson will discuss strategies that will provide solutions for optimal stress management.

Guest speaker Jill Patterson, RDN, presented “Intuitive Eating” and “Gentle Stretching Exercises” at the Library recently on Zoom.  An award-winning registered dietitian nutritionist, Patterson is also a certified fitness instruction and personal trainer.  She specializes in employee wellness and school nutrition and is passionate about helping people live their happiest and healthiest lives.

 “Stress Management: A Proactive Approach” will be held on May 10 from 12-1 pm on the Zoom platform.  To register online and receive a Zoom invitation for the program visit: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/8900081.

For further information call the Stratford Library at: 203.385-4162

