Westport News: Fatal Accident Closes Roadway

2022-05-23@4:20 p.m. today, Westport’s police department, fire department, and emergency medical services responded to the area of 294 Saugatuck Avenue on a report of a car accident. The first personnel to arrive, observed that two cars collided causing extensive damage to both. There was only one person in each of the two vehicles and both sustained injuries. The individual in one of the cars was conscious and able to speak with emergency responders. That person was extricated by firefighters and transported to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the other car was unresponsive and did not have a pulse.

Unfortunately, that individual was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.The Westport Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team with assistance from theFairfield Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team will be handling this investigation.

The deceased’s name will not be released until the next of kin are notified. Saugatuck Avenue between Ferry Lane and Duck Pond Road is currently closed and is not expected to reopen for the next several hours. However, residents who live within that area will be allowed to access their homes.

