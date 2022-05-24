Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport News: Fatal Accident Closes Roadway

May 23, 2022

2022-05-23@4:20 p.m. today, Westport’s police department, fire department, and emergency medical services responded to the area of 294 Saugatuck Avenue on a report of a car accident. The first personnel to arrive, observed that two cars collided causing extensive damage to both. There was only one person in each of the two vehicles and both sustained injuries. The individual in one of the cars was conscious and able to speak with emergency responders. That person was extricated by firefighters and transported to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the other car was unresponsive and did not have a pulse.

Unfortunately, that individual was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.The Westport Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team with assistance from theFairfield Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team will be handling this investigation.

The deceased’s name will not be released until the next of kin are notified. Saugatuck Avenue between Ferry Lane and Duck Pond Road is currently closed and is not expected to reopen for the next several hours. However, residents who live within that area will be allowed to access their homes.

This press release was made possible by:

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

