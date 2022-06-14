Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Homicide #11

Stephen Krauchick

Stephen Krauchick

Jun 13, 2022

VIDEO REPORT:

On June 13, 2022 at approximately 8:30 pm, Bridgeport Police responded to the PT Barnum Housing Complex on a ShotSpotter activation and citizens reporting numerous shots fired with a person shot near buildings 10 and 11.

Patrol Officers and AMR Ambulance responded to the scene to find a 22-year-old Shelton man laying down on the ground next to building 11 suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.  Medics pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

Bridgeport Patrol Officers secured the crime scene and notified the Detective Bureau (DB).  The DB Homicide Squad has taken charge of the investigation with Detectives from the Identification Unit currently collecting evidence within the housing complex.  Detectives are working several leads and the scene remains active.  

The Bridgeport Police Department has notified next of kin.  We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the victim.    

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Homicide Detective Thomas Harper at 203-581-5239 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS. 

2022-06-13@8:30pm– Witnesses said there were over a dozen shots fired and one person is dead at PT Barnum Housing near Building 11.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

