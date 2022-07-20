an Excessive Heat Warning in response to National Weather Service reports of high pressure, sunshine, and southwest winds expected to raise temperatures into the 90’s with heat indices near 100 in the City of Bridgeport. The Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect from Tuesday, July 19th until, July 22nd at 7:00pm.

Excessive heat index values will occur between 1:00pm and 6:00pm each day.

Extreme heat can cause illness and death among at-risk population who cannot stay cool. The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

An Excessive Heat Watch means the combination of heat and humidity could create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. City of Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center provides the following tips:

SPLASH PADS

There are 15 Splash Pads throughout the city to provide “cool” recreation from 10:00am to 8:00pm. A list of splash pads can be found here or visit https://bridgeportct.gov/splashpads

The City of Bridgeport Department of Health and Social Services recommends visiting the Center for Disease Control site which includes podcasts, and instructional videos in English and Spanish at https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/heattips.html

EXCESSIVE HEAT TIPS

Drink plenty of water

Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Wear light weight and loose-fitting clothing

Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoors. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning

Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors

Bring pets indoors, limit their time outside and provide them with plenty of water

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location

Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of a heat stroke call 911

COOLING STATIONS A complete list of cooling centers can be found below. Please be advised these days/times are subject to change. Anyone in need of overnight shelter, please call 211 for information.

ALSO NOTE: Protective Face Masks required inside any cooling center.

Senior Centers (Open only weekdays):

Black Rock Senior Center- 2676 Fairfield Avenue (9:00am-4:00pm)

North End Bethany Senior Center – 20 Thorme Street (9:00am-4:30pm)

Bridgeport Public Library Branches:

East Side Branch – 1174 East Main Street; Fri and Sat (10:00am-5:00pm)

Main Branch – 925 Broad Street; Mon & Tues (10:00am-6:00pm), Wed & Thurs(12:00p-8:00p), Fri& Sat (10:00am-5:00pm). Sunday (Closed)

Black Rock Branch – 2705 Fairfield Avenue; Mon (10:00am-6:00pm), Tues (12:00pm-8:00pm), Wed (10:00am-6:00pm), Thurs (12:00pm-8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am-5:00pm). Sunday (Closed)

North Branch – 3455 Madison Avenue; Mon (10:00am-6:00pm), Tues (12:00pm-8:00pm), Wed (10:00am-6:00pm),Thurs (12:00pm-8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am-5:00pm). Sunday (Closed)

Other Cooling Centers:

Mount Aery Church (73 Frank Street)- Tuesday (7/19) & Wednesday (7/20) (10:00am-6:00pm)

MORE PREPAREDNESS TIPS:

http://bridgeportct.gov/content/341307/341425/342901/342937.aspx

https://www.ready.gov/heat

