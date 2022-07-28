Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Dal Mare by the Sea Pizzeria

Stephen Krauchick

Jul 28, 2022

Last week Dal Mare by the Sea Pizzeria held their ribbon cutting along with Mayor Laura Hoydick. After hard work inside and out the mayor exclaimed how Dal Mare by the Sea Pizzeria fits right in with décor of the little plaza located at 346 Stratford Road (next door to Lordship Corner Market).

Mentored by the former owner of Momma Teresa’s I & II as well as Fairfield Pizza Center. Dal Mare by the Sea Pizzeria is another family-owned business operated by the Son/Mother Team of Nick Emanuel and Melissa Emanuel. They use the same quality ingredients and recipes. There are a couple of tables with umbrellas outside to enjoy the pizza they are primarily a take-out restaurant. Whether you are headed to Short Beach or just eating at home give them a call at 203-870-8877. You’ll be glad you did!

