JAGUAR LAND ROVER TO PAY $26,500 FOR LEMON LAW VIOLATION

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 21, 2022
Department of Consumer Protection May Fine Up to $1,000 Per Day Against Manufacturers Who Fail to Comply with Lemon Law Arbitration Decisions

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong announced today that Jaguar Land Rover of North America will pay $26,500 for the company’s failure to comply with Connecticut’s Lemon Law.

Connecticut’s Automobile Warranty statute, commonly called the Lemon Law, helps owners of defective vehicles under 2 years old or with fewer than 24,000 miles. The statute provides a low-cost arbitration process to resolve disputes between vehicle owners and manufacturers.

In this case, a Connecticut consumer purchased a Range Rover Velar S. from Jaguar Land Rover. The vehicle suffered from a coolant pump failure, as well as a faulty infotainment touch screen, which blacked out at times and caused the running lights and rear camera to malfunction. The consumer filed a Lemon Law complaint, and the arbitrator found he was entitled to a full refund within 30 days of the decision, no later than January 26. Jaguar Land Rover did not comply until March 1, despite multiple notices and warnings.

Connecticut amended its Lemon Law statute in 2021 to allow the Department of Consumer Protection to levy a fine of up to $1,000 per day against manufacturers who fail to comply with an arbitrator’s decision within the specified deadline. This lawsuit was the first to be filed under that new statute.

“Jaguar Land Rover sold this consumer a lemon, riddled with multiple failures from the start. Connecticut’s Lemon Law helps vehicle owners resolve disputes over these kinds of defective car purchases with no lawyer needed. This consumer filed a complaint and Jaguar Land Rover was ordered to provide a full refund. Jaguar dragged its feet. When a Lemon Law arbitration award is issued, those deadlines are the law, and we will not hesitate to protect consumers against manufacturers who ignore their obligations,” said Attorney General Tong.

“DCP repeatedly notified Jaguar of their duty to comply with the state’s Lemon Law program by providing the consumer with a refund by the date specified by the arbitrator.” said DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. “When a manufacturer fails to comply with deadlines set by the arbitrator, consumers are harmed by not receiving the benefit of their award, which often means making additional lease or loan payments during the delay. This lawsuit should send a strong message that there will be consequences for a car manufacturer that does not timely comply with a Lemon Law arbitration award.”

June 4 marked the 40th anniversary of Connecticut’s Lemon Law program, which was the first of its kind in the United States. Since then, the Lemon Law program has returned almost $70 million in refunds and replacement vehicles to Connecticut consumers. In the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the Lemon Law program closed 59 cases, and returned almost $2 million to consumers in refunds or returns. In 2021, 77 consumers applied to the Lemon Law program for assistance.

For more information on Connecticut’s Lemon Law and to file a complaint visit ct.gov/dcp/lemon. Consumers who need assistance can also email DCP.LemonLaw@ct.gov or call (860) 713-6120 or the toll-free line (800) 538-CARS (2277).

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

