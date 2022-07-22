Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Senator Blames Annual Heatwave On Climate Change

Jul 22, 2022

WASHINGTON–U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) released the following statement on President Biden’s Executive Order on climate to address extreme heat and boost offshore wind:

“More than 100 million people in 28 states are facing heat advisories and dangerously high, record-breaking temperatures this week. Energy infrastructure is straining to keep residents cool and wildfires are raging across 12 states. The climate crisis is here, and it’s only going to get worse if we don’t take bold action. I’m glad to see President Biden take steps to invest in offshore wind, protect communities already facing severe weather and other consequences of climate change, and help them respond when natural disasters inevitably strike. But in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to gut the EPA of its regulatory power, now more than ever, it’s on Congress to legislate solutions to this crisis,” said Murphy.

