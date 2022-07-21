Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Local News

Milford News: Domestic Violence Complaint Leads To Multiple Charges

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 21, 2022

#Milford CT–On July 11, 2022, Milford Police responded to a domestic violence complaint. The victim stated that their boyfriend was upset and sending threatening text messages to them. They went to speak to Gustave Curcio and began to argue. He punched them twice in the face causing their nose to bleed. They wanted to get out of the vehicle, but he would not stop the car and let them out. After an investigation, Curcio was taken into custody and charged accordingly. He also had 2 active arrest warrants out of Stratford. His bond was set for $95,000

This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Local News

Milford News: Arrest In Stolen TV

Jul 18, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

Milford News: Attempted Assault On Cop

Jul 18, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

Milford News: Brush Fire I-95

Jul 14, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Theft From Unlocked Cars

Jul 21, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

Milford News: Domestic Violence Complaint Leads To Multiple Charges

Jul 21, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News

JAGUAR LAND ROVER TO PAY $26,500 FOR LEMON LAW VIOLATION

Jul 21, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Car Hits Store

Jul 20, 2022 Stephen Krauchick