Bridgeport News: Schools At Half Day

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 30, 2022

Good Afternoon Bridgeport Public Schools Community,
 
I understand the decision to operate a half day schedule for the remainder of the week has caused challenges for some families. Many of our schools recorded classroom temperatures over 90 degrees yesterday with the forecast calling for even higher temperatures over the next few days. The district team made the decision to mitigate placing students and staff in a potentially dangerous environment. The weather we are currently experiencing is not typical for this time of the year which made planning impossible. I ask for your patience and cooperation as we do the very best to provide a healthy and safe teaching and learning environment for everyone.
 
Sincerely,
 
Michael J. Testani
Superintendent of Schools

