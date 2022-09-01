Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT POLICE ARREST BRONX RAPPER FOR A SECOND SHOOTING

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 31, 2022


#Bridgeport Police Press Release–A 21 year-old female who fired multiple gunshots out of a window of a William St. home in June, and then barricaded herself inside, has been arrested for taking part in another shooting in Bridgeport in February of this year.


Nilah Bowie, DOB: 12/30/00, of 1872 Bathgate Ave, in the Bronx, New York. who goes by the performance name of Tiny B, was taken into custody during a court appearance in Bridgeport on Wednesday. She was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Assault in the First Degree, Risk of Injury to A Minor, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree and Breach of Peace in the Second Degree. The charges stem from the shooting of a 22-year-old of Bridgeport man who was sitting in his car on Park St. on February 18th, 2022.  The victim’s injury was non-life threatening
Bowie’s bond was set at $500,000. 


According to the investigation by the Detective Bureau, Bowie had a dispute with a juvenile female who was in the car.  She then brought the shooter back to the car. The shooter then opened fire. The male victim was shot in the leg while in the driver’s seat. 
Ballistic evidence tied the gun Bowie was found with on William St. in June to the Park St. shooting in February.


The Bridgeport Police Department’s Identification Unit/Major Crimes detectives used the National Integrated Ballistics Information System (NIBIN) to connect the shootings through ballistic comparisons. The NIBIN system is run in conjunction with the United States Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, and Explosives.


Bowie’s rap videos contain images of gun violence and gang lifestyle. They also contain profanity and derogatory references to women.


Bowie was charged with multiple counts in the June 9th case, including Risk of Injury to a Minor, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, Illegal Discharge of Firearm and Interfering/Resisting. Those charges are still pending. The incident resulted in a response from the Department’s Emergency Services Unit.
The Bridgeport Police is seeking additional suspects in the February 18th shooting, and expect to make more arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeffrey Holtz at the below number.  All tips will be kept confidential.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Schools At Half Day

Aug 30, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

I-95 Crash

Aug 29, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Hallway Fire In The Hollow

Aug 29, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT POLICE ARREST BRONX RAPPER FOR A SECOND SHOOTING

Aug 31, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Tree Worker Injured

Aug 31, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Route 8 Brush Fires

Aug 31, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Structure Fire

Aug 30, 2022 Stephen Krauchick