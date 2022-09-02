Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Happy Labor Day?

Stephen Krauchick

Sep 2, 2022

#Bridgeport CT– For the last two years, the Bridgeport Fire Department has been serving the community without a contract and Bridgeport Police for over a year. As a citizen, do you find this satisfactory? I ran into council members Ernie Newton and Jorge Cruz, Sr. to get some insight into the delays. I couldn’t get any details on the specifics like what is an unrealistic contract but I’m certain the two-year delay is working in their favor as this year’s high inflation will enter the negotiations. Fairfield Firefighters have also been without a contract for over a year. Let’s honor our first responders and get them a contract!

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

