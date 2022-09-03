Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Weapons and Motor Vehicle Violations

Sep 2, 2022

On September 1, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm members of the Narcotics and Vice Division were conducting proactive motor vehicle enforcement on the City’s east side.  While traveling south on Helen St. officers observed a silver Acura cross the double yellow line.  A motor vehicle stop was conducted at the intersection of Hallett Street and Barnum Avenue.  


During the investigation the driver, 34-year-old Melvin Rodriguez of Stratford CT, was found to be in possession of a .380 caliber Ruger semi-automatic handgun, brass knuckles, and 4 folds of fentanyl.  The passenger, 38-year-old Edgardo Santana Cruz  of Bridgeport CT, was found to be in possession of a 9mm Glock semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.  Neither Rodriguez or Santana Cruz possessed a valid pistol permit.  Rodriguez is listed as a defendant of a protective order which prohibits him from possessing a firearm. Santana Cruz is a convicted felon which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.  Both parties were arrested.

An inventory search of the vehicle, subsequent to tow, resulted in the officers locating an additional 100 folds of fentanyl and 5 Amphetamine pills.

Rodriguez, Melvin was charged with:                                                                                            

Failure to Drive in Proper Lane 14-230

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (53a-217) 

Carrying a Pistol without a Permit (29-35(a)                                    

Violation of a Protective Order (53a-223) 

Possession With Intent to Sell Narcotic (21a-277(a(1A+    

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon (53-206) 

His bond was set at $150,000 

Santana Cruz, Edgardo who is a convicted felon since 2006 was charged with:          

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (53a-217)                                                                                   

Carrying a Pistol without a Permit (29-35(a)      

Illegal Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine 53-202w(c2)           

His bond was set at $150,000 

