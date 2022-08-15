Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

FTC RULEMAKING ON CONSUMER PRIVACY

Aug 15, 2022
[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, released the following statement applauding new rulemaking issued by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to strengthen consumer privacy, bolster civil rights, and establish guardrails on the collection and use of consumers’ personal data:

“This announced rulemaking is a tremendous win for consumers, promising strong protections for privacy rights and personal data, and accountability for violating them. Big Tech’s exploitation of Americans’ private information, anti-competitive behavior, and data breaches have created a crisis that demands action. I’ve long urged the FTC to use this essential tool to implement strong and enforceable consumer safeguards and rights. This rule is a major step forward in helping give power back to consumers.”

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

