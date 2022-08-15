FTC RULEMAKING ON CONSUMER PRIVACY

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, released the following statement applauding new rulemaking issued by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to strengthen consumer privacy, bolster civil rights, and establish guardrails on the collection and use of consumers’ personal data:



“This announced rulemaking is a tremendous win for consumers, promising strong protections for privacy rights and personal data, and accountability for violating them. Big Tech’s exploitation of Americans’ private information, anti-competitive behavior, and data breaches have created a crisis that demands action. I’ve long urged the FTC to use this essential tool to implement strong and enforceable consumer safeguards and rights. This rule is a major step forward in helping give power back to consumers.”

