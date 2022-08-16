Another view On Inflation Reduction Act

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Aug 15, 2022

Jayme Stevenson, Connecticut’s Republican candidate for Congress, issued a statement after review of the approved “Inflation Reduction Act.”
“Rather than constructing a comprehensive bipartisan plan, this bill was rushed through the legislative process with little to no time for careful review, and without advice from economists and stakeholders. Non-partisan economists and stakeholders say policies in the bill will further raise taxes on struggling businesses and make energy and daily needs even more expensive for families. Overall, this bill is riddled with vague promises and processes that have not been fully vetted. Bad process is as damaging as bad policy.
“This bill is a reiteration of the failed Build Back Better initiative. It is an inaccurate representation of “relief” that is effectively a massive climate change spending package that leaves a number of pressing issues on the table – issues that are extremely important to the people of Connecticut.
“It fails to address real concerns, like fentanyl and border emergencies, the mental health crisis for children and adults, and the devastating impacts of inflation on families, particularly on seniors and those on a fixed income. Himes and out of touch liberal allies celebrated future tax rebates for solar panels, and electric cars paid for by taxing businesses and pensions. The inflated costs of goods and services will erode any savings to put food on the table. Connecticut residents need to feel relief today in their daily household expenses.
“Rather than use his position to do what’s right for Connecticut families, Jim Himes stepped in line once again with Democrat allies. Another lost opportunity to provide real, immediate relief. We need a leader that we can trust to understand what’s affecting the people they represent, and an independent voice to push back on bad policy and stand up for struggling families and businesses in Connecticut.”

