The Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy is being awarded a $23.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce to support the creation of the Strengthening Sectoral Partnerships Initiative.



The initiative will provide resources to support ten Regional Sector Partnerships (RSPs) across Connecticut to train and place more than 2,000 people – particularly from historically-underserved communities – in high-demand jobs in four priority sector areas, including manufacturing, and healthcare, information technology, bioscience.



The RSPs are a coordinated and collaborative team of public partners in education, workforce development, and economic development, led by businesses to collaboratively advance the industries’ competitiveness by providing the resources necessary to develop innovative programs to address the talent shortage. Programs include building career pathway programs in high school to prepare students for careers upon graduation, expanding access to short-term training programs including Google and AWS certificates offered by community colleges, and creating more equity pathway programs from entry-level healthcare jobs to degreed nurses.

