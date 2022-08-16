Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Aug 16, 2022

The Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy is being awarded a $23.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce to support the creation of the Strengthening Sectoral Partnerships Initiative.

The initiative will provide resources to support ten Regional Sector Partnerships (RSPs) across Connecticut to train and place more than 2,000 people – particularly from historically-underserved communities – in high-demand jobs in four priority sector areas, including manufacturing, and healthcare, information technology, bioscience.

The RSPs are a coordinated and collaborative team of public partners in education, workforce development, and economic development, led by businesses to collaboratively advance the industries’ competitiveness by providing the resources necessary to develop innovative programs to address the talent shortage. Programs include building career pathway programs in high school to prepare students for careers upon graduation, expanding access to short-term training programs including Google and AWS certificates offered by community colleges, and creating more equity pathway programs from entry-level healthcare jobs to degreed nurses.

This press release is made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

